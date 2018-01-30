Elk City Elementary Safe Room Doubles As Media Center - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Elk City Elementary Safe Room Doubles As Media Center

Posted: Updated:
ELK CITY, Oklahoma -

Elementary students in Elk City just became a lot safer, as another tornado season looms around the corner.

Elk City Schools have consolidated three elementary schools into a brand new facility, that includes a 5,000 square foot safe room. Oklahoma City Architect Socrates Lazaridis said the safe room can withstand 250 mile per hour winds. 

Laurie Ross is a long-time teacher in Elk City Schools.

"When you think about having somebody's heart and soul in this classroom, 21 of em, nowhere to go, it's important," said Ross. 

The project cost 32-million dollars, and was in the works for nearly two decades.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.