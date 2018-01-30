Elk City Elementary Safe Room Doubles As Media Center

Elementary students in Elk City just became a lot safer, as another tornado season looms around the corner.



Elk City Schools have consolidated three elementary schools into a brand new facility, that includes a 5,000 square foot safe room. Oklahoma City Architect Socrates Lazaridis said the safe room can withstand 250 mile per hour winds.

Laurie Ross is a long-time teacher in Elk City Schools.

"When you think about having somebody's heart and soul in this classroom, 21 of em, nowhere to go, it's important," said Ross.

The project cost 32-million dollars, and was in the works for nearly two decades.