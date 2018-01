A house and a barn burned in a wildfire Tuesday afternoon in Caddo County.

News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan was at the scene throughout the afternoon south of the town of Albert, along Higwhay 146, east of Fort Cobb. Several departments have been working to contain the blaze, including Swan Lake, Green Acres, Twin Cities, Fort Cobb, Caddo, Binger, Eackley, Hinton and two crews from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Logan reports that the fire has burned about two miles long and a half to three-fourths of a mile wide.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information throughout the evening.