Man Accused Of Raping Teen Sentenced To Probation

A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a church camp is sentenced to 15 years of probation.

Benjamin Petty pleaded guilty to three charges, including rape.

According to court documents, Petty tied up and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at Falls Creek Church Camp in June 2016. Documents say Petty was a convicted felon brought to the camp by Country Estates Baptist Church to be a cook.

After learning about Petty's sentence, Brian Hobbs, spokesperson for Baptist General Convention, released the following statement:

"Although we have no association with Mr. Petty, as he was not an employee or volunteer of Falls Creek, we absolutely abhor his behavior toward the victim in this case. We are continuing to pray for the victim and family, as well as everyone impacted by this."

Officials say a major factor in no prison time for Petty is because he's legally blind.