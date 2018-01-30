Edmond Wildfire Destroys Several Homes, Vehicles - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Edmond Wildfire Destroys Several Homes, Vehicles

Posted: Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

A wildfire on the outskirts of Edmond destroyed a home, multiple cars and forced businesses to evacuate.

Around 5 agencies responded to Waterloo Road at about 2:45 PM.

Officials say no one was injured, but they are still trying to track down the property owner.

“We're not sure if people were home at the time. We know that we got an all clear from Edmond fire when they arrived,” says Oak Cliff Fire Department Chief Blake Hutsenpiller.

Black smoke took over neighborhoods, while flames set-off vehicle explosions on the ground. The battle went for hours, spanning across 2 acres.

Neighbors say they were scared once the fire spread through the grass, the wind would carry it to their doorsteps.

“Through the housing addition back there, it's like smoke down on the ground level,” says neighbor Johnny Emmons.

The owner of Darius Auto Sales, who was also feet away from the flames, says he rushed to his lot to save whatever he could.

“That was the first thing I thought I have to do, protect myself and have less damage. To start moving my cars to west to the east side,” says owner Eddie Pakzad.

He says he moved about a dozen vehicles with the help of two neighbors.

In the end, he says he escaped disaster. We also called a handful of other neighboring businesses, but no one answered.

“An undetermined number of shop buildings, and vehicles, and there is another home up this driveway that was saved,” says Chief Hutsenpiller.

The fire is still under investigation, and while no cause has been released, the home hit has been deemed a complete loss. Those who live in the area say they know the family has someplace to rest tonight.

“They family in on the way to Luther I've heard,” Emmons says.

Oak Cliff reports they were at another grass fire before responding to the home on Waterloo. They add Wednesday could bring another battle because forecast isn't in their favor.

“These above normal temperatures for the time of year. It's making it tough, not just on us, but on everybody,” says Chief Hutsenpiller.

Oak Cliff firefighters say before this house fire, they were assisting another department with a different grass fire.

They're asking others to keep a lookout, and help prevent the loss of another home.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.