Edmond Wildfire Destroys Several Homes, Vehicles

A wildfire on the outskirts of Edmond destroyed a home, multiple cars and forced businesses to evacuate.

Around 5 agencies responded to Waterloo Road at about 2:45 PM.

Another LARGE grass fire less than a mile west of I-35 on Waterloo Road (Oklahoma/Logan county line). Large, black smoke plume showing up clearly on our skycams and NextGen LIVE. @valcastor and @jimintheair on en route. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/03JPP2jora — Matt Mahler (@themahler) January 30, 2018

Officials say no one was injured, but they are still trying to track down the property owner.

“We're not sure if people were home at the time. We know that we got an all clear from Edmond fire when they arrived,” says Oak Cliff Fire Department Chief Blake Hutsenpiller.

Black smoke took over neighborhoods, while flames set-off vehicle explosions on the ground. The battle went for hours, spanning across 2 acres.

Neighbors say they were scared once the fire spread through the grass, the wind would carry it to their doorsteps.

“Through the housing addition back there, it's like smoke down on the ground level,” says neighbor Johnny Emmons.

The owner of Darius Auto Sales, who was also feet away from the flames, says he rushed to his lot to save whatever he could.

“That was the first thing I thought I have to do, protect myself and have less damage. To start moving my cars to west to the east side,” says owner Eddie Pakzad.

He says he moved about a dozen vehicles with the help of two neighbors.

In the end, he says he escaped disaster. We also called a handful of other neighboring businesses, but no one answered.

“An undetermined number of shop buildings, and vehicles, and there is another home up this driveway that was saved,” says Chief Hutsenpiller.

The fire is still under investigation, and while no cause has been released, the home hit has been deemed a complete loss. Those who live in the area say they know the family has someplace to rest tonight.

“They family in on the way to Luther I've heard,” Emmons says.

Oak Cliff reports they were at another grass fire before responding to the home on Waterloo. They add Wednesday could bring another battle because forecast isn't in their favor.

“These above normal temperatures for the time of year. It's making it tough, not just on us, but on everybody,” says Chief Hutsenpiller.

Oak Cliff firefighters say before this house fire, they were assisting another department with a different grass fire.

They're asking others to keep a lookout, and help prevent the loss of another home.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more.