2 Treated, Released After Stabbing Near Lexington

LEXINGTON, Oklahoma -

Cleveland County police are investigating a stabbing that took place at a mobile home early Tuesday morning in Cleveland County. 

Officials told News 9 that King Solomon Brown and David Edens were flown to a local hospital after being stabbed at their home near Lexington off of Flat Armadillo Road at 2:30 a.m. Multiple 911 calls were received of the altercation in the 19100 block of 90th St. 

Both victims have been transported to OU Medical Center with stabs wounds. Brown and Edens were treated and released. 

Police currently have one suspect in custody, that they are questioning at this time. Detectives have not determined the cause of the altercation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates

