Police Chase Ends in Four Vehicle Wreck And Convicted Sex Offender in Custody

What started as a routine traffic stop, sent Norman Police racing down city streets after 37-year old Jimmy Hinson.

The pursuit only lasted a matter of moments, but ended in a 4 vehicle pileup that sent multiple people to the hospital.

The wreck was last Monday morning around 9 AM, but as of this evening, one of the victims involved in the crash, 22-year old Austin Shaw, is still listed in critical condition at OU Med in Oklahoma City.

Spokeswoman Sarah Jensen of Norman Police explains Hinson was originally pulled over for not stopping at a red light near Berry and Main Street.

“While they were writing that traffic citation, this individual drove away from the traffic stop,” Jensen says. Police say Hinson ran another red light during the chase and that’s what led to the wreck.

After the crash, they say Hinson jumped out of an F-150 and took off on foot.

Norman P.D. body camera footage shows that’s when they tased him.

“Officers were able to get in front of him and quickly get right behind him, tase him and take him into custody,” Jensen says.

Shaw along with 3 others were taken to the hospital. Those other victims have since been released. Police say Shaw’s Ford Mustang took a direct hit from Hinson’s F-150 near Rock Creek Road and Porter Avenue.

Following the arrest, officers discovered Hinson’s record.

They say he’s wanted on two outstanding warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, and another for failure to pay child support. Hinson’s sex offender record can be traced back to Waco, Texas and involves a crime against a child.

That conviction came in 2002.

“One of warrants, actually, they were willing to extradite him based on those charges, which typically means it's a serious offense,” Jensen says.

Hinson now faces a list of charges in connection with the police chase last Monday including: Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Stop For a Stop Sign & Stop Light, Obstruction, No Insurance, Leaving the Scene of An Injury Accident and Eluding a Peace Officer Causing a Collison with Great Bodily Injury.

He is scheduled to be in court Feb. 13th at 1:00 and faces a $150,000 bond.