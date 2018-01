A Norman clothing store owner says a pair of shoplifting suspects nearly ran him over with a car.

It happened just after noon Monday in the front parking lot of “Uptown Cheapskate” at Norman’s University North Shopping Center. “Uptown Cheapskate” Co-Owner Richard Baze says two women he confronted for shoplifting, dashed into a small car, and tried to hit him as they sped away.

“Just to defend myself, I kicked the hell out of the car,” he said.

Managers of two other nearby bath and beauty stores tell News 9 these same two women have either shoplifted from their stores or tried to shoplift within the past three days.