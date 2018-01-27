Green Country Students Build Underwater Robots

Nearly 200 students in Green Country are spending this weekend building robots.

58 teams at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center had to program a remote-controlled robot to perform functions underwater.

It's all part of a national competition of the SeaPerch Challenge.

Winners from the middle and high school levels will have the opportunity to compete at the national competition this spring.