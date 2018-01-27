PSO Sends Crew To Aid Puerto Rico - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

PSO Sends Crew To Aid Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

More of Oklahoma's own are headed to Puerto Rico to help get power restored to the island.

12 PSO employees left Tulsa Saturday to join nearly 70 others as they work to get the lights back on.

The employees will work about 12 to 15 hours a day for the next 30 to 45 days.

Much of the island has been in the dark since Hurricane Maria knocked out electricity more than 3 months ago.

At one point, nearly 4 million people were without power.

