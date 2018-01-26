Aerospace Company To Open OKC Facility, Add 350 New Jobs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Aerospace Company To Open OKC Facility, Add 350 New Jobs

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
More than 350 new jobs are headed to Oklahoma City, Gov. Mary Fallin announced Friday.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., will open an administrative and engineering office and production facility in Oklahoma City. Initially, Kratos will occupy an 8,800-square-foot facility near Tinker Air Force Base. Within six months, Kratos plans to expand into a 75,000-square-foot facility to support production.

In a press release emailed to News 9, the governor said the company expects to employ more than 350 workers in Oklahoma within the next few years.

"We are both honored and privileged to be here today in the great state of Oklahoma," said Eric DeMarco, president and chief executive officer of Kratos. "Kratos is focused on delivering technology and products for greater effectiveness at an affordable cost for our customers, and our new facility in Oklahoma City is another step forward in the successful execution of that strategy."

Gov. Fallin issued the following statement:
"Oklahoma is one of the world's premier destinations for the aerospace and defense industry. Kratos' announcement of a new facility is a testament to the strength of the industry in our state," said Fallin. "Our skilled aerospace and engineering workforce, combined with the Quality Jobs Program and the Aerospace Engineering Tax Credit incentives along with our proximity to other world-class companies and defense operations, made Oklahoma City the right choice for Kratos."

