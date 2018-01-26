Police Investigating After Skeletal Remains Found In Downtown OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Investigating After Skeletal Remains Found In Downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after skeletal remains were found downtown Friday morning.

According to OCPD, the remains were found near Ellison and Sheridan.

