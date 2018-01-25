6 SW OK School Districts Cancel Classes Due To Flu - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

6 SW OK School Districts Cancel Classes Due To Flu

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
ELGIN, Oklahoma -

The flu has hit the Lawton area hard recently, forcing six different districts in the area to cancel classes.

Lawton Schools, Cache Schools, Bishop Schools, Flower Mound Schools, and Great Plains Technology Center has canceled classes for just Friday, January 26.

Elgin Schools also canceled classes Friday, January 26, as well as Monday, January 29.

Scheduled extra-curricular activities may continue in Elgin. All after-school events for Lawton have been canceled for Friday and Saturday.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Aerospace Company To Open OKC Facility, Add 350 New Jobs

    Aerospace Company To Open OKC Facility, Add 350 New Jobs

    Governor Mary Fallin today announced that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, is opening administrative and engineering offices and production facilities in Oklahoma City. The offices and productions facilities will accommodate expected increased demand for high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial tactical and target drone systems. “Oklahoma is one of the world's premier destinations for the aero...

    More >>

    Governor Mary Fallin today announced that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, is opening administrative and engineering offices and production facilities in Oklahoma City. The offices and productions facilities will accommodate expected increased demand for high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial tactical and target drone systems. “Oklahoma is one of the world's premier destinations for the aero...

    More >>

  • 1 Transported Following A Shooting In SE OKC

    1 Transported Following A Shooting In SE OKC

    Police are investigating following a shooting in SE Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon.Police are investigating following a shooting in SE Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon.

    Police are investigating following a shooting in SW Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Police are investigating following a shooting in SW Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.