Baby Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Stillwater Day Care

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

A Stillwater family is mourning the death of their 3-month-old baby girl, who died at a day care center Tuesday afternoon. Police are now investigating, but they do not believe foul play was a factor.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Super Kids Learning Center, located at 706 N Jardot. Sometime after Super Kids workers fed lunch to the babies in their care, one stopped breathing. They performed CPR and called 911, but the child did not survive.

“They had two workers in the room,” said Lt. Jeff Watts with Stillwater Police. “From what I understand, there were seven infants in the room, each in their own bed, so they were taking care of other babies at the time, and I’m not sure what drew their attention to this infant.”

A police officer arrived within a minute of the 911 call, and paramedics showed up shortly after, all trying to revive the 3-month-old child. Her parents also got to the day care center before the ambulance left for Stillwater Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

They are still trying to figure out what happened.

Watts says workers noted Tuesday morning that “she was a little bit fussy, but nothing abnormal. We don’t know anything about any previous medical history or anything along those lines either.”

Right now, police are reviewing surveillance video from inside Super Kids and interviewing the witnesses who work there. Investigators do not recall any incidents here in the past, but vow to find answers as quickly as possible.

“We take any death seriously, but especially the death of a child in a day care center,” Watts said. “We’re going to do a really thorough investigation to make sure that it is safe for people to take their kids to these centers.”

The Medical Examiner is expected to take one to two months to complete an autopsy on the baby to determine her cause of death.

