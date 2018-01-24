Two Arrested After Police Pursuit In NW OKC

Two people have been arrested and two others detained after a Police pursuit early Wednesday morning in NW Oklahoma City.

Police were involved in a pursuit near NW 10th St. and Meridian Ave involving a stolen vehicle.

According to report, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle, but the driver sped off. The vehicle drove through a park near NW 22nd St. and I-44 and then continued on to the interstate.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol saw the driver enter the highway, and speed off. Police attempted to pull the driver over, but they did not stop.

OHP did not know that OCPD had been in pursuit, according to report.

Four passenger were inside the vehicle. The driver came to a complete stop, got out of the car and ran off.

Officials said, the vehicle has been towed, and the three other passengers have been detained, one of which has been arrested for a warrant.

According to report the driver was found by a K9 around four this morning hiding in a shed.