Westbrook's Late Basket Lifts Thunder Past Nets

Russell Westbrook made a go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds left to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-108 on Tuesday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook made a go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds left to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-108 on Tuesday night.More >>
Just one of the Thunder’s “Big 3” will be playing in the 2018 NBA All-Star game and it’s last year’s MVP.More >>
Just one of the Thunder’s “Big 3” will be playing in the 2018 NBA All-Star game and it’s last year’s MVP.More >>
Russell Westbrook made a go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds left to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-108 on Tuesday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook made a go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds left to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-108 on Tuesday night.More >>
Keenan Evans scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, and No. 14 Texas Tech rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State 75-70 on Tuesday night and avoid a third straight loss.More >>
Keenan Evans scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, and No. 14 Texas Tech rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State 75-70 on Tuesday night and avoid a third straight loss.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!