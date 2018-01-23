No. 14 Texas Tech Has Big Rally To Beat Oklahoma State 75-70 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

No. 14 Texas Tech Has Big Rally To Beat Oklahoma State 75-70

By Associated Press
LUBBOCK, Texas -

Keenan Evans scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, and No. 14 Texas Tech rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State 75-70 on Tuesday night and avoid a third straight loss.

Evans hit a 3-pointer with 3:52 left that put the Red Raiders ahead to stay. That came only 40 seconds after his rebound and assist to Jarrett Culver, whose breakaway dunk gave Texas Tech (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) its first lead since the first half, and before a jumper by Lindy Waters gave the Cowboys their last lead.

Culver finished with 25 points, including four 3-poitners.

The Red Raiders had spent the previous two weeks in the Top 10 before consecutive losses on the road last week. They were still among the nation's top 15 teams for three straight weeks for the first time since 1995-96.

Oklahoma State (13-7, 3-5) was coming off an overtime win three days earlier over then-No. 4 Oklahoma. And the Cowboys still had a 14-point lead with 15 minutes left.

Jeffrey Carroll had 16 points for the Cowboys, including a go-ahead bank shot with 5:50 left in the first half that started a half-ending 18-5 run that put them up 37-25. Carroll had a 3-pointer 36 seconds after that as part of eight straight points for Oklahoma State.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have lost all four of their true road games, all in Big 12 play. At home, they have won their last three games in overtime or on the final shot in regulation.

Texas Tech: After a tough week on the road, the Red Raiders got a much-needed boost with an impressive comeback after halftime. They made only one of 12 field goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half, but made hit 15 of 28 after halftime, including 6 of 9 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State plays at Arkansas on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Texas Tech also steps out of conference play for one of the early games Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, at South Carolina, a Final Four team last season.

   

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
