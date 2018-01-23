No. 14 Texas Tech Has Big Rally To Beat Oklahoma State 75-70

Russell Westbrook made a go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds left to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-108 on Tuesday night.More >>
Keenan Evans scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, and No. 14 Texas Tech rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State 75-70 on Tuesday night and avoid a third straight loss.More >>
Mike Gundy plans to promote former Auburn, Atlanta Falcons and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder to defensive assistant, according to a Football Scoop report.More >>
Trae Young scored 48 points, but missed a deep 3 at the buzzer in overtime as No. 4 Oklahoma fell to Oklahoma State 83-81 on Saturday. Jeffrey Carroll had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Kendall Smith added 20 points for Oklahoma State. Smith's 3 with 8 seconds left in regulation tied it at 73. The Cowboys went on to post their first win over a Top 10 team for first-year coach Mike Boynton.More >>
