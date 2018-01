Police released photos Tuesday of a suspect in at least four robberies reported in Oklahoma City. Images of the suspect’s vehicle, a silver four-door car, were also released.

Investigators said the suspect robbed a phone store, gas station and two hotels Sunday afternoon through Monday morning in Oklahoma City.

OCPD said they are looking into whether the same suspect is responsible for other robberies in neighboring cities. Moore Police posted surveillance video of a suspect in two hotel robberies in their jurisdiction, which also happened Sunday.

Hotels were reportedly hit in Midwest City recently as well.

Call local police if you have any information.