Young's 26 Help No. 12 Oklahoma Top No. 5 Kansas 85-80

Lincoln Riley has hired assistant coach Shane Beamer, who served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia the last two seasons.More >>
Lincoln Riley has hired assistant coach Shane Beamer, who served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia the last two seasons.More >>
Trae Young and the No. 12 Sooners have another huge opportunity to pick up a top 10 win against fifth-ranked Kansas tonight.More >>
Trae Young and the No. 12 Sooners have another huge opportunity to pick up a top 10 win against fifth-ranked Kansas tonight.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Trae Young had 26 points and nine assists, and No. 12 Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 5 Kansas 85-80 on Tuesday night.More >>
Trae Young had 26 points and nine assists, and No. 12 Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 5 Kansas 85-80 on Tuesday night.More >>
Just one of the Thunder’s “Big 3” will be playing in the 2018 NBA All-Star game and it’s last year’s MVP.More >>
Just one of the Thunder’s “Big 3” will be playing in the 2018 NBA All-Star game and it’s last year’s MVP.More >>
Lincoln Riley has hired assistant coach Shane Beamer, who served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia the last two seasons.More >>
Lincoln Riley has hired assistant coach Shane Beamer, who served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia the last two seasons.More >>
Trae Young and the No. 12 Sooners have another huge opportunity to pick up a top 10 win against fifth-ranked Kansas tonight.More >>
Trae Young and the No. 12 Sooners have another huge opportunity to pick up a top 10 win against fifth-ranked Kansas tonight.More >>