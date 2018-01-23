Piedmont Teacher Accused Of Excessive Force

A Piedmont Middle School teacher is on administrative leave Tuesday morning.

News 9 has learned there's an investigation underway to see if the teacher used excessive physical force.

News 9 has a copy of the notice from the superintendent sent to parents about an incident stemming from last week.

District leaders said as soon as they found out about the incident stemming from last week, they placed the teacher on suspension.

Piedmont schools passed along info about the excessive use of force to Piedmont police and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

The district meanwhile is doing their own internal investigation.

News 9 is working on getting information about where exactly this excessive force occurred, who is the teacher involved, and what happened to the student.