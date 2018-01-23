Piedmont Teacher Accused Of Excessive Force - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Piedmont Teacher Accused Of Excessive Force

Posted: Updated:
PIEDMONT, Oklahoma -

A Piedmont Middle School teacher is on administrative leave Tuesday morning.

News 9 has learned there's an investigation underway to see if the teacher used excessive physical force.

News 9 has a copy of the notice from the superintendent sent to parents about an incident stemming from last week.

District leaders said as soon as they found out about the incident stemming from last week, they placed the teacher on suspension.

Piedmont schools passed along info about the excessive use of force to Piedmont police and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

The district meanwhile is doing their own internal investigation. 

News 9 is working on getting information about where exactly this excessive force occurred, who is the teacher involved, and what happened to the student.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.