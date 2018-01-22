1 Transported In Critical Condition After 2-Vehicle Crash In Edmond

Emergency crews responded to an injury crash in Edmond, Oklahoma.

According to the report, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 2nd and Post, near the softball fields.

One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and one other person is being treated at the scene.

At this time, there’s no word on what caused the crash. The names of those involved have not been released.

