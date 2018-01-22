Oklahoma Lawmakers React To Government Shutdown

While Congress works on a compromise, Oklahoma lawmakers are expressing their disappointment about the shutdown.

The last government shutdown was back in 2013 and it's the first shutdown to take place while one party has full control of the government. While negotiations continue Monday, Oklahoma lawmakers are placing the blame at the feet of Democrats.

On Twitter Senator Jim Inhofe writing in part. "This Democrat shutdown will have serious ramifications..."

Senator James Lankford sent out this picture with a bribe for Democratic leader Chuck Schumer saying, "Thank goodness @sonicdrivein never shuts down. Hope @SenSchumer comes around & joins us in reopening the gov't. I'll even share my Sonic with him."

The major hold up in talks is what to do about recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the so-called Dreamers.

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin told our sister station News on 6 in Tulsa he disagrees with the reason behind the shutdown in the first place.

Despite Republicans blaming Democrats, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll says 41 percent of voters think the shutdown is the fault of Republicans compared to 36 percent who said it was the Democrats.