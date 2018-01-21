Neighbors Learn Of Del City Stabbing Victim’s Death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Neighbors Learn Of Del City Stabbing Victim’s Death

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

Detectives are working to solve a deadly stabbing case in Del City.

Neighbors say the victim and his wife were known to fight often. Stephen Painter said when he saw police lights Saturday evening, he figured it was a domestic dispute.

“I figured they'd had a fight,” Painter said. "My landlord and my neighbor over there said they'd been doing this for years."

However, Painter’s neighbor had been stabbed. Painter says the man lived in the house with his wife and a child.

Another neighbor says he tried to perform CPR on the victim, but the man died at the hospital later Saturday night.

Police confirm one person of interest is in custody for unrelated charges, but haven’t said who the person is.

As for Painter, he says he didn’t know his neighbor well but is still surprised to learn of his death.

“He was quiet,” Painter said. "He kept to himself."

Del City Police expect to release more information Monday.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.