Large Grass Fire Springs Up In Western OK Canadian County

Crews battled a large grass fire a few miles southwest of the I-40 and Highway 270 junction in Canadian County Sunday evening.More >>
Crews battled a large grass fire a few miles southwest of the I-40 and Highway 270 junction in Canadian County Sunday evening.More >>
A Navy veteran is dead after a fire in Creek County early Sunday morning.More >>
A Navy veteran is dead after a fire in Creek County early Sunday morning.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.