Supreme Court To Take Up Trump Travel Ban

By CBS News
The Supreme Court has agreed to decide the legality of the latest version of President Donald Trump's ban on travel to the United States by residents of six majority-Muslim countries. The justices plan to hear arguments in April and issue a final ruling by late June.

The action follows last month's ruling by the federal appeals court in San Francisco that struck down the travel ban.

The federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, also is considering a challenge to the ban.

Last month, the high court said the ban could be fully enforced while appeals made their way through the courts.

The policy applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries, North Korea and Venezuela.

