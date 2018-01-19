Cowboys Host Sooners For Bedlam Round 2

Oklahoma State gets a chance for a major win in the second round of Bedlam, hosting No. 4 Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Cowboys (12-6, 2-4) need to string together a couple of wins and must protect Eddie Sutton court if they want to make the NCAA Tournament this year. Including this weekend’s Bedlam matchup, OSU has six remaining home games and four are against currently-ranked foes. Three are against teams currently in the top 10.

The Sooners (14-3, 4-2) look to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season after being held to a season-low 69 points in Tuesday’s loss at Kansas State. Super freshman Trae Young had an off night, going for 20 points on 8-for-21 shooting and set a new Big 12 record with 12 turnovers in the game.

Six games into the rugged Big 12 slate, Young has been a noticeably better shooter at home – shooting 43 percent at the Lloyd Noble Center and 37 percent on the road. His three-point percentage dips to 30 percent in road conference games.

Gallagher-Iba hasn’t exactly been a bastion of security for the Pokes, though they’ve lost just twice there in the Mike Boynton era – against No. 6 Wichita State and No. 7 West Virginia. OSU needed overtime to beat Iowa State and then had to come back from a 12-point deficit in the final six minutes to steal a 65-64 victory against Texas.

The first round of Bedlam went to the Sooners, 109-89, thanks to Young’s 27 and Brady Manek’s career-high 28. Thomas Dziagwa led the Cowboys with 19 and Tavarius Shine had 16 but played just 18 minutes before fouling out.