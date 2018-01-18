Meet News 9 Personalities At OKC Home & Garden Show On Friday

Dust off those DIY projects and join News 9 at the OKC Home & Garden Show at the Oklahoma City State Fair Park on Friday, January 19th.

Come see us at the Bennett Event Center from noon to 6 p.m. and meet some of your favorite News 9 anchors and personalities while seeing hundreds of local and national exhibitors with money-saving ideas, trends and advice for home and garden improvements.

Appearance Schedule

Noon to 2pm – Justin Rudicel

Noon to 4pm – StormTracker Marty Logan

1pm to 3pm – Ali Brooks

2:30pm-3:30pm – Amanda Taylor and Kelly Ogle

If you want to spice up your home or business—this is the place. The show offers an outlet for people with almost any variety of home and lifestyle improvement interests. You can talk with experts and vendors in landscaping, cooking, design, remodeling, gardening and much more!

Plus, check out the Made in Oklahoma display, which features manufacturers, craftsman, artists and businesses from around the state.

Admission is $12 per person and children under 12 are free. You can also purchase discounted tickets online at OklahomaCityHomeShow.com or at Buy For Less, Smart Saver, and Uptown Grocery. Sunday is Hero Day and offers free admission for military, fire and police personnel with a valid ID.