Your 2 Cents: Physician Says President In Excellent Health

After physical and cognitive exams, the presidential physician declares President Trump is in excellent health and fit to serve the rest of his term, and another if he wins re-election. That fired up people on both sides.

Michael insists, "Trump needs an exam for dementia/Alzheimer."

Dr. screened him for that, said absolutely no sign of any mental health issues.

But Myrla in Enid writes, "The President's actions speak louder than the doctor's words."

Marvine from El Reno, "He just has a big mouth that runs all the time. He's smart or he wouldn't be rich. Or the president."

David says, "Pure gold, watching our left leaning brothers and sisters lose their mind when the Doc stated Trump has good genes!"

From Peggy, "He is healthy and I loved that you covered it with respect as you did."

Carey from Cheyenne isn't buying it, "Only proves that doctors can be bought and journalists that support his agenda are led to believe anything."

By the way, the presidential doctor was appointed by former President Obama.

Rachel from Stratford, "Just because he doesn't act like we've come to expect politicians to act, doesn't mean he's mentally ill."

Finally, from Dave, "I'm thinking they should have given him a scoundrel test!"

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.

