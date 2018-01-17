Firefighters Battle House Fire In NW OKC

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in NW Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home in the 6400 block of Asbury Drive, around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

OKCFD says there were two people in the home when the fire started. They both got out safely prior to the firefighters arrival. No injuries were reported.

TAC 5: Yet another house fire under control 6400 block Asbury Ave. Originally, two people were reported to be inside. They self evacuated prior to our arrival. No injuries. BF pic.twitter.com/npxyUX1ZuH — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 17, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.