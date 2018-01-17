One Dead After SW OKC House Fire

One person is dead after firefighters battled a house fire early Wednesday in southwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported about 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of SW 19.

One person was taken to a hospital after suffering from a cardiac event. That person later died at the hospital, fire officials said.

This is the seventh fire fatality in 2018 in Oklahoma City.

Firefighters have not determined what caused the fire but said there were no working fire detectors in the home.

