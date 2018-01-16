Report: OU's Castiglione To Join College Football Playoff Select - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: OU's Castiglione To Join College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione is set to join the College Football Playoff Committee, ESPN’s Heather Dinich reports.

Castiglione will be one of six new members replacing the outbound Kirby Hocutt (Texas Tech), Dan Radakovich (Clemson), Steve Wieberg (USA Today), Jeff Long (former Arkansas AD), Tyrone Willingham (former Washington coach) and Tom Jernstedt (former NCAA exec).

Castiglione has been OU’s AD since 1998 and has been on the NCAA baseball and basketball selection committees. He will serve a three-year term – 2018, 2019, 2020.

