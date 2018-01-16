OU Football: 5-Star Cornerback Enrolls Early

Standout cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles became the 18th member of the Sooners' 2018 recruiting class Tuesday.More >>
For the sixth time in 10 weeks, Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.
Manu Lecomte scored 25 of his career-high 30 points after halftime as Baylor avoided a rare three-game losing streak with a 76-60 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.
Dekeiya Cohen scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 74-52 on Sunday afternoon.
Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists before being ejected, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 95-88 on Monday night.
