Energy Signs Defender Christian Ibeagha

Energy FC announced today the signing of centerback Christian Ibeagha to a contract for the 2018 season, pending league and federation approval.

Last seaon, Ibeagha started and played in 28 matches with North Carolina FC (NASL), scored two goals and played 2,520 minutes. Prior to joining NCFC, he played with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in 2016, played in 30 matches, 2,656 minutes and contributed one assist.

Ibeagha also has experience with Puerto Rico FC (NASL), Bohemians 1905 (Czech Republic) and FC Suouroy (Faroe Islands / Denmark). He made one appearance with the U.S. U17 team.

"We are delighted to be adding Christian to the roster for the 2018 season. Not only is he an accomplished and experienced professional, he is a person of the highest character," said Head Coach Steve Cooke. "Throughout his career, he has shown the abilities to be a consistent and high-performing player and has displayed the understanding needed to be an excellent defender for the club. We're thrilled to be welcoming Christian and his family home to Oklahoma City."

Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons at Duke University. During his four seasons with the Blue Devils, he appeared in 61 matches, played 4,915 minutes, scored one goal and added two assists. A local product, Ibeagha played with Deer Creek High School, was a four-year letter winner and appeared on three different ODP teams.

The addition of Ibeagha gives Energy FC 14 players officially signed and under contract for the 2018 season including: forwards Miguel Gonzalez, Jose Angulo and Jonathan Brown; midfielders Juan Pablo Guzman, Jose Barril, Philip Rasmussen, Callum Ross and Alex Dixon as well as defenders Kyle Hyland, Richard Dixon, Shawn McLaws and Coady Andrews and goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel.