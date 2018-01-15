Downtown Roadways Blocked For Annual Martin Luther King Day Para - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Downtown Roadways Blocked For Annual Martin Luther King Day Parade

OKLAHOMA CITY -

For more than 30 years, Oklahoma City residents have honored the memory of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade. 

Roadways in downtown Oklahoma City will be shutdown as parade organizers get ready for the 2 p.m. start time.

NW 7, 8 and 9 are closed for parade staging between Walker and Broadway.

The parade starts at 10th and Robinson and travels down EK Gaylord Boulevard before ending near E Main Street and Sheridan. 

Drivers can expect roads around the parade route to be closed for the duration of the event. 

If you attend the parade, make sure to say hello to News 9.

