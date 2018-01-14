Pilot Recovering After Crash On Saturday Near Tishomingo

A pilot is in an Oklahoma City hospital after his plane crashed near the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, January 13.

The pilot actually managed to escape the wreckage himself and make his way to a nearby road. He was spotted by two brothers who just happened to be at the right place at the right time.

The pilot told the brothers his plane was low on fuel and he was trying to get to the Ardmore airport when he crashed.

Neither the pilot's name nor an update on his condition has been released.