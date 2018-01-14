Emergency Shelter In OKC Opens To Keep The Homeless Warm - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Emergency Shelter In OKC Opens To Keep The Homeless Warm

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another arctic blast is expected to hit the metro Monday night. For those living on the streets, the frigid temperatures can be deadly. However, the Salvation Army is opening its doors to offer a safe place to stay warm.

“You show up at our door,” said Major Thomas McWilliams, the area commander in Oklahoma City, "we're going to let you in. We hope that it's a stepping stone for people to be able to come off the streets completely.”

It was the step Mark Smith needed.

“A lot of the people living on the streets are there because of addiction,” he said.

He knows this because he was one of them.

“I got to the point where I was so sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Smith said.

Smith struggled with drug addiction and alcoholism for 25 years. He lived on the streets until the Salvation Army coaxed him into the shelter.

“You're used to just living on the streets and you've got nothing and all of a sudden you've got everything,” he said.

Now, almost three years later, he has his own apartment and works full time at the Salvation Army. On Sunday, he was setting up cots inside the warming station to prepare for another frigid night ahead. On any given night, there are 1,400 people who are homeless, 300 of whom are roaming the streets with no shelter.

“It's been brutal around here at night,” said Major McWilliams. “If you're out there exposed to these elements that we've had at night then death is a real possibility.”

Anyone can come into the emergency shelter to get a free meal and bed for the night. The first night, they had 70 people come in, a safe alternative to finding refuge in abandoned buildings.

“They're just trying to stay warm,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. "It's miserable. It's bitterly cold."

Firefighters have seen six fire deaths so far this year with at least three believed to be homeless and seeking shelter.

“These people are in survival mode,” Fulkerson added. "It's an unfortunate situation."

However, Smith hopes to show those people dealing with homelessness like he once was, a way out.

“Since I was saved through this,” Smith said, "it's my job to go out there and make sure that no one is left behind."

The Salvation Army will open its emergency shelter at 5 p.m. on nights the temperature drops to 32 degrees or below. The shelter is located at 1001 N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Those who come in will receive a free dinner and breakfast the next morning. The shelter is possible with the help from the Homeless Alliance, City Care, the United Way of Central Oklahoma, and Elite Protection Services.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Silver Alert Issued For Edmond Man

    Silver Alert Issued For Edmond Man

    Edmond Police issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Donald McNamara Sunday evening. McNamara, a white man, left the Lyndale at Edmond Assisted Living Facility near 15th and Kelly around 7:30 p.m. Friday. McNamara is said to have dementia. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he left the facility. McNamara's car is a silver 2009 Honda Civic, with Oklahoma plates EGP685. Piedmont Police reported making contact with McNamara around 10 p.m. S...More >>
    Edmond Police issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Donald McNamara Sunday evening. McNamara, a white man, left the Lyndale at Edmond Assisted Living Facility near 15th and Kelly around 7:30 p.m. Friday. McNamara is said to have dementia. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he left the facility. McNamara's car is a silver 2009 Honda Civic, with Oklahoma plates EGP685. Piedmont Police reported making contact with McNamara around 10 p.m. S...More >>

  • Fire Destroys Building, Cars At SW OKC Auto Shop

    Fire Destroys Building, Cars At SW OKC Auto Shop

    A welding mishap sparked a fire at an Oklahoma City auto shop Sunday afternoon. The building, located near SW 29th and Robinson, is expected to be a total loss as well as six cars inside. All employees were able to exit the building safely with no reported injuries.More >>
    A welding mishap sparked a fire at an Oklahoma City auto shop Sunday afternoon. The building, located near SW 29th and Robinson, is expected to be a total loss as well as six cars inside. All employees were able to exit the building safely with no reported injuries.More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.