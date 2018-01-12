OSDH Chief Testifies In Front Of House Investigative Committee

We’re getting a closer look into the inner workings of the Oklahoma State Department of Health and what may have led the agency to misspend $30-million.More >>
We’re getting a closer look into the inner workings of the Oklahoma State Department of Health and what may have led the agency to misspend $30-million.More >>
The embattled Oklahoma State Department of Health is coming under fire again for the salary it’s offering the agency’s interim director, even though the interim director admits he’s not qualified.More >>
The embattled Oklahoma State Department of Health is coming under fire again for the salary it’s offering the agency’s interim director, even though the interim director admits he’s not qualified.More >>
A small earthquake shook up residents in Oklahoma County.More >>
A small earthquake shook up residents in Oklahoma County.More >>
We’re getting a closer look into the inner workings of the Oklahoma State Department of Health and what may have led the agency to misspend $30-million.More >>
We’re getting a closer look into the inner workings of the Oklahoma State Department of Health and what may have led the agency to misspend $30-million.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.