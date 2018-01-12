Multiple Fire Crews Battle House Fire In Forest Park

Firefighters from multiple metro fire departments are battling a house fire in Forest Park.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Norcrest Drive near N Bryant Avenue.

A family living in the home was sleeping when they heard the smoke detectors go off and they left the home.

Firefighters from Oklahoma City, Spencer and Nicoma Park responded to the fire. The nearest fire hydrant is a quarter of a mile away from the home.

No injuries were reported.

