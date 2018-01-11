Crews Battle 3-Alarm Blaze At NW OKC Apartment Complex

Firefighters are battling a blaze at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the metro, Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the 3-alarm fire at the Village at Stratford Apartments located near NW 122nd Street and N. Penn. Avenue.

Once on scene crews reported seeing large flames and plumes of smoke billowing from the building. Authorities tell News 9 three building are on fire. Apartment workers rushed to evacuate the buildings before firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour are making things much more difficult on fire crews.

Authorities have shut down Highland Park Drive and Stratford Park Drive in the area while crews fight the fire.

TAC 4: Fire Crews are still working hard to extinguish this apartment fire. pic.twitter.com/o8MP7HDYCo — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 11, 2018

12800 Stratford Dr. 3rd Alarm Fire. Well involved 2 story apartment that has extended into another apartment building next to it. It is now a defensive fire. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 11, 2018

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.