Crews Battle 3-Alarm Blaze At NW OKC Apartment Complex - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Blaze At NW OKC Apartment Complex

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters are battling a blaze at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the metro, Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the 3-alarm fire at the Village at Stratford Apartments located near NW 122nd Street and N. Penn. Avenue.

Once on scene crews reported seeing large flames and plumes of smoke billowing from the building. Authorities tell News 9 three building are on fire. Apartment workers rushed to evacuate the buildings before firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour are making things much more difficult on fire crews.  

Authorities have shut down Highland Park Drive and Stratford Park Drive in the area while crews fight the fire.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • State Leaders React To ‘Step Up Oklahoma’ Plan

    State Leaders React To ‘Step Up Oklahoma’ Plan

    Reactions came in throughout the day to the Step Up Oklahoma plan, a reform and revenue-raising proposal from a coalition of business, civic and community leaders across the state. Details of the plan were introduced Thursday morning in a press conference held at the Oklahoma History Center. David Rainbolt, executive chairman of BancFirst Corp., announced the plan and took questions from the press alongside Tucker Link, the chairman of the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, and Glenn Coff...

    More >>

    Reactions came in throughout the day to the Step Up Oklahoma plan, a reform and revenue-raising proposal from a coalition of business, civic and community leaders across the state.

    More >>

  • State’s Lawsuit Against Opioid Manufacturers Gets Trial Date

    State’s Lawsuit Against Opioid Manufacturers Gets Trial Date

    The state's lawsuit against the leading manufacturers of opioids has now become the first of its kind to head to a jury trial.The state's lawsuit against the leading manufacturers of opioids has now become the first of its kind to head to a jury trial.

    The state's lawsuit against the leading manufacturers of opioids has now become the first of its kind to head to a jury trial. 

    More >>

    The state's lawsuit against the leading manufacturers of opioids has now become the first of its kind to head to a jury trial. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.