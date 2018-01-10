Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera At NW OKC Apartment

Police are looking for three suspects connected to an armed robbery at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the metro.

It happened at a complex in the 3000 block of NW 41st St., in the area of Interstate 44 and N. May avenue, on New Year’s Day.

The victim told police he repairs cell phones, and that around eight months ago he met one of the suspects for business, but did not know that person’s name.

On Jan. 1, the suspects, including the man the victim had previously met, showed up at his apartment and asked if he could look at his phone. The victim allowed all three inside and after a few minutes said one of the suspects pulled a gun and forced the victim and his girlfriend into the bathroom.

During the robbery, the victim told police that the suspect he had met before told one of the other suspects to “pop them”.

The victims say they heard rustling in the apartment for about five minutes, and then nothing. When they checked, the suspects were gone. After police were called the victims told police that there was a camera installed outside the apartment that would have caught images of all three suspects.

Those suspects are described as a white male, approximately 5’ 7”, 195 pounds in his early 30s; a black male, approximately 5’9”, 150 pounds around 40s years old; and a white female, blonde, 5’6” 170 pounds.

If you recognize any of the suspects you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.