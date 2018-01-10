Man Dies After Fire In NW OKC Home

A man is dead after a fire Tuesday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home, firefighters said.

A man is dead after a fire Tuesday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home, firefighters said.

The fire happened about 10:25 p.m. in the 700 block of NW 27.

Firefighters said the fire originated in the kitchen and they found a man on kitchen floor.

They took the man out of the home and conducted CPR on him but he later died.

Fire officials said there is no indication of working smoke alarms in the home.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.