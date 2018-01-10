Female Transported To Hospital After Car Ran Into Light Pole

One female has been transported to the hospital after an accident that ended with a car running into a light pole in north Oklahoma City.

Police reported to the accident early Wednesday morning near NE 36th and Kelley.

According to police, three people were inside the vehicle. One female passenger has been transported to hospital, with unknown injuries. The other two are expected to be fine.

As of right now, there is no exact explanation of how the accident occurred.

Police said that OG&E has been called out to the scene to secure the light pole.

This is a developing story.