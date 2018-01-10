One Transported To Hospital After Car Ran Into Pole - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Female Transported To Hospital After Car Ran Into Light Pole


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One female has been transported to the hospital after an accident that ended with a car running into a light pole in north Oklahoma City.

Police reported to the accident early Wednesday morning near NE 36th and Kelley.

According to police, three people were inside the vehicle. One female passenger has been transported to hospital, with unknown injuries. The other two are expected to be fine.

As of right now, there is no exact explanation of how the accident occurred.

Police said that OG&E has been called out to the scene to secure the light pole. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates. 

