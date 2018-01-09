Vatterott College In OKC To Close In October

Vatterott College in Oklahoma City will close its doors in October.

The decision was made after Education Corporation of America agreed to acquire “certain campuses and other assets” from Vatterott Educational Centers.

A spokesperson for the school made the announcement on Tuesday. There are 67 students enrolled at the OKC campus, as well as 11 full-time and 20 part-time staff and instructors, the spokesperson said.

All students will have the opportunity to graduate by October. Afterward, all student records will transfer to the Vatterott headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri.