Grass Fire Spreads To RV, Outbuildings In SW OKC

Crews have contained a structure fire on the southwest side of the metro, Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in the 2100 block of S. Robinson Avenue, just to the south of the Oklahoma River near Wiley Post Park, around 10 a.m.

According to reports, it started as a grass fire spread to a recreational vehicle and then to two separate outbuildings in the area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. There are no reports of injuries at this time. A fire official tells News 9 the structures appear to have been vacant.

TAC 3: 2100 S Robinson. Fully involved RV and adjacent metal building with considerable fire involvement. Fire out now. 10:23 am BF pic.twitter.com/MquuOqSaCS — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 9, 2018