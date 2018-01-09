2 People Dead After NW OKC House Fire

Two people are dead after an early Tuesday house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported shortly after 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 7700 block of NW 122 near Council Road.

One woman was taken out of the home and emergency personnel performed CPR on the woman. She died at the scene. Firefighters later found one man dead inside the home.

The two people were found in the kitchen and had been overcome by smoke, fire officials said.

Fire officials do not know what caused the fire. Oklahoma City police's homicide unit and Oklahoma City fire investigators are investigating due to a death being reported.

