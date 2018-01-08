Falling Limestone, Fire To Blame For Crumbling Bank In Downtown OKC

The developer of the First National Center, the old First National Bank building, blames falling limestone on a fire last November.

The developer of the First National Center, the old First National Bank building, blames falling limestone on a fire last November.

Gary Brooks told News 9 the water used to fight the fire on the 26th floor may have seeped into the joints of the limestone panels and recently turned to ice.

Read Related Story: Renovation Continue After Fire At First National In Downtown OKC

“This really cold weather snap that we got last week expanded and popped the bolts that hold the stone on,” said Brooks.

Luckily, no one was hurt when five limestone panels came crashing down from the 22nd floor Sunday night.

Two trucks and a car were damaged.

Tuesday, engineers who are being flown in from the Northeast will repel down the side of the 33-story building to see if other panels have been compromised.

After seeing footage from a drone Monday, Brooks does not believe there any more loose pieces about to fall.

In the meantime, Robinson between Park and Main will remain closed.