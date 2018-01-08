Falling Limestone, Fire To Blame For Crumbling Bank In Downtown OKC

Organizers of the world record breaking Ride to Remember motorcycle ride are changing direction.More >>
Organizers of the world record breaking Ride to Remember motorcycle ride are changing direction.More >>
The developer of the First National Center, the old First National Bank building, blames falling limestone on a fire last November.More >>
The developer of the First National Center, the old First National Bank building, blames falling limestone on a fire last November.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.