OK County Sheriff's Deputies Make 'Largest Ever' Pot Bust

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies made their largest-ever marijuana bust during a traffic stop in Oklahoma City over the weekend.

It happened Saturday on eastbound Interstate 44. According to the report, a deputy spotted a semi driving very erratically. The deputy stopped the semi near the NW 10th Street exit.

The deputy said the driver, 33-year-old Jorge Reynoso, was acting extremely nervous and was in possession of multiple cell phones. The deputy also said he could smell an overwhelming odor of “multiple” air fresheners coming from inside the cab.

Suspicious, the deputy called for a K9 unit. The driver gave authorities to search the vehicle, where investigators found 43 boxes containing more than 1,500 bundles of marijuana. The pot weighed approximately 1,677 pounds! An estimate of the value of the marijuana was immediately available.

“I am very proud of our deputy and the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department K9 in getting this large load of marijuana off the streets,” said Sheriff P.D. Taylor.

“This is the largest load of marijuana in our agency’s history. It just goes to show what length these drug suppliers will go to in order to bring drugs through our state and county. If you plan on bringing drugs through Oklahoma County you should plan on going to jail.”

Reynoso, of Rowland Heights, California, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of aggravated drug trafficking. His bond was set at $25,000.