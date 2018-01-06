Tulsa Crews Make Icy Pond Rescue - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Tulsa Crews Make Icy Pond Rescue

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A scary night for one Tulsa teen after he had to be rescued from an icy pond.

Crews were called to an area near 85th and Lewis Saturday.

They said a teenager tried to walk across an icy pond and fell through.

Firefighters said he was not able to get himself out and someone called 911.

Crews used a raft to rescue him.

Firefighters are asking people to be more cautious when dealing with icy water.

"We haven't had that many hard freezes if you don't think it’s a good idea don't do it. It's probably not. It's best to just stay off of it all together," said Tulsa Firefighter Traer Burnett. 

The age of the victim has not been released.

Firefighters tell us he should be okay.

This comes after a man died this week after falling into a pond in Catoosa.

1/5/2018 Related Story: Man's Body Recovered From Ice-Covered Catoosa Pond

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.