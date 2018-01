A bald eagle was shot and killed along an Oklahoma road, according to game wardens. An investigation is underway after a passerby reported finding the animal on December 27.

According to game wardens, the eagle was shot from a tree overhanging Myrtle Road, west of Broken Bow in McCurtain County.

The eagle and rifle casing were collected from the scene as evidence.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Warden Kenny Lawson at 580-513-4963 or Operation Game Thief at 1-800-522-8039. All information reported will be kept confidential.