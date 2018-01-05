Breakdown Of Misspent Money At State Department Of Health

State and federal investigators are looking into almost 30-million dollars misspent at the State Department of Health.More >>
State and federal investigators are looking into almost 30-million dollars misspent at the State Department of Health.More >>
A new report on the embattled Oklahoma State Department of Health shows the agency can cut up to one-third of its budget.More >>
A new report on the embattled Oklahoma State Department of Health shows the agency can cut up to one-third of its budget.More >>
The new sheriff in Cleveland County says, how the prior administration paid to protect deputies was potentially dangerous.More >>
The new sheriff in Cleveland County says, how the prior administration paid to protect deputies was potentially dangerous.More >>
The mother of a murdered son had one Christmas wish - to hear her son's heartbeat, one more time.More >>
The mother of a murdered son had one Christmas wish - to hear her son's heartbeat, one more time.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.