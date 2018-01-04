Your 2 Cents: President Gains Spotlight For Wrong Reasons

President Trump needs to knock off the silly and reckless comments on Twitter and in public, because it's drowning out the successes he's had with tax reform, the stock market, decimating Isis.

Here's what you had to say about my commentary:

Jessie in Midwest City first, "Anti-Trump coming through, loud and clear. Who are you to say what is silliness?"

Angela writes, "…childish and unnecessary. Won't be long before we are at war behind his ignorance."

Daniel says Obama made us look weak and added, "I don't remember you putting your two cents in that! Oh wait, I forgot, you're part of the biased news media, how silly of me to forget!"

Ann says, "He has a death wish and will in all probability be responsible for his own political demise! If there's a God in heaven. Let it be soon!"

Scott from Edmond points out, "That's how us business men talk. That said, he could be a little wiser..."

From Leigh Ann, "So, we just let North Korea threaten us and we lay down like sheep? We've needed somebody with a back bone who warns them…"

Finally, George from Noble with this parting shot, "Kelly, you really need to confine your comments to something you know something about which from watching you off and on for many years is not very much"

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.